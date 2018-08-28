Trending: Florida's primary election; double-billing SunPass accounts?

Today is the day to cast your vote in Florida's primary election. Find out everything you need to know and get the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

Primary Day

Have you voted yet? The final day to cast your vote in Florida's primary election is today. Find out everything you need to know before you head to the polls with our Results 2018 voter guide.

Abducted children

Four abducted Ohio children are believed to be traveling to Florida with an armed, dangerous man. See their photos and find out how you can contact authorities if you see them.

Hurricane Maria deaths

A new report suggests Hurricane Maria was to blame for an estimated 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico between September and February -- a number much higher than the one initially provided by government officials. Get a closer look at the latest numbers and the reason for the increase.

Trucks preventing tragedy

More than half a dozen semitrucks lined up under an overpass on Florida's Turnpike Tuesday afternoon to catch a man threatening to jump in case he fell. See the photo that's getting a lot of reaction online.

SunPass billing probs

Think you've been double-billed by SunPass? You might be right. Find out how you can check your account with these step-by-step instructions.

Florida town or condiment?

You probably never thought there was a chance you could get a town in Florida confused with a popular sandwich condiment, but it's now possible. See the new name of Mayo, Florida, that's getting a lot of laughs.

Gonna get wet?

You bet. Another day, another rain-filled forecast. Find out when you can expect to see showers and storms where you live.

