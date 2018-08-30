WATCH News 6 Now: Car seat safety warning; monitoring activity in tropics

Is your child's car seat installed properly? Get the safety warning from experts and the rest of your Thursday news and weather below.

Remembering Sen. John McCain

Services are being held across the country to remember the life of Sen. John McCain. See how he's being honored and who's attending the special services.

Toddler wanders from day care

Deputies are investigating after they say a toddler wandered away from a local day care and was found walking near a road. Find out how the boy was found and how his parents are reacting.

Lizard terrorizing family

Lizards hanging around your home can already be pesky, but this massive monitor lizard is terrorizing one Florida family. Get a look at the 150-pound, 7-foot-long lizard that's now calling the family's backyard home.

Bey gives big money

One Orlando high school student won't have 99 problems when it comes to paying for his college tuition, thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z. See the surprise the teen got that's making his dream come true.

Food and Wine Festival

Central Florida's favorite season is officially underway, and the options at this year's Food and Wine Festival seem to be endless. Get a look at the menus and find out how long you'll have to eat and drink your way around the world.

Car seat recommendations

Experts are issuing a safety alert to all parents about new guidelines when it comes to your child's car seat. See what News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve recommends and get step-by-step instructions to install yours.

Formula pulled from shelves

A Florida mom says she found that formula purchased at a CVS had been switched out for something that looked and smelled like all-purpose flour. Find out how her discovery prompted all powdered Enfamil baby formula to be pulled from CVS shelves.

Pinpointing the tropics

Activity is brewing in the tropics and could lead to our next named storm. See the weather system that could become Florence and the other that's showing up closer to Florida.

