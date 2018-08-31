WATCH News 6 Now: Florida Democrats in Orlando; tropical wave could rain on your holiday weekend

Making your holiday weekend plans? You'll need our list of everything happening in Orlando this Labor Day. See the full list and get the rest of your Friday news and weather below.

Democratic rally

Campaigning for the general election is officially underway and many Florida Democrats kicked off the season with a rally in Orlando Friday. See who made an appearance and get the highlights from the event.

Stabbing suspect

The man accused of stabbing a woman more than 100 times has likely been found dead in what authorities believe was a suicide, police say. Find out why they believe it was him and where his body was found.

Teen hit by SunRail

New details about what led up to the moment a teen was hit by a SunRail train have been released. See what transportation officials say their cameras captured and get an update on the boy's condition.

School bus crash

A teen was critically injured in an apparent street race that ended with one vehicle underneath an Orange County school bus and another crashed into a house, troopers say. See the intense picture of the damaged vehicle at the scene.

Honoring Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul is being honored Friday one last time before she's laid to rest. See the full program for Aretha Franklin's funeral.

What is dog whistle?

The remarks made by Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee in the race to be Florida's next governor, have many in the political world using the phrase "dog whistle." Not sure what it means? Read a full explainer story breaking down the term's meaning.

New 3D emoji app

Mojiit, an app just launched Friday, combines your love for emojis, custom characters and hilarious GIFs into one. Find out how you can get in on the fun and start customizing your own 3D emoji.

Labor Day celebrations

The long weekend is finally here and there is, of course, several ways you can celebrate around Central Florida. Get a look at 11 Labor Day weekend events happening in Orlando.

Holiday weekend forecast

If you're making your weekend plans, you may want to check the forecast first. See the tropical wave that could rain on your Labor Day.

