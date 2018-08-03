Trending on News 6: How to save on back-to-school shopping; drier weather on tap for weekend?

It's time to knock out your back-to-school shopping, and we've got the best ways to save big over the tax-free holiday weekend. You may even get some drier weather while you're out running your errands.

Get the rest of your Friday headlines and your weekend forecast below.

NASA announcement

The astronauts chosen to fly on SpaceX and Boeing's first crewed test flights from Brevard County to the International Space Station have been announced. Find out who will brave the missions.

Tax-free weekend

Parents, it's back-to-school shopping time and the tax-free holiday weekend is officially underway. Find out how to maximize your savings with these tips.

Girl thrown in river

A woman accused of throwing her 4-year-old daughter into a Florida river to drown has been denied bail on first-degree murder charges. See the timeline of events that led to the girl's death.

Abused toddler dies

A man who beat his girlfriend's 2-year-old son on multiple occasions, eventually leading to his death, was encouraged by the boy's mother to continue the abuse, according to deputies. Read the full heartbreaking story and see what charges the couple is facing.

Pressuring picky eaters

According to a recent study, your picky eater is going to grow just fine, even if the picky behavior continues. Find out why research shows it doesn't pay to pressure them.

Ice cream spots

What do you do when you visit an ice cream shop? Eat some ice cream, of course. But a popular trend is also taking colorful pictures of your sweet treat. See the most Instagram-worthy ice cream shops in Orlando.

Getting Results Expo

It's time to send the kids back to school and News 6 wants to help you start the year off right. Find out how you can join the News 6 team this weekend at the annual Getting Results Expo at Altamonte Mall.

Rain chances drop

Sick of the rain? You may be in luck for the weekend. Check meteorologist Troy Bridges' forecast to start making your plans.

