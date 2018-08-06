WATCH News 6 Now: Meet candidates for Florida governor; celebrate Mayor Buddy Dyer's birthday

Get to know the candidates in the running to be Florida's next governor and meet Orlando's newest pro football players before their big debut.

Voters shut out

About one-third of all registered voters in Florida are blocked from participating in voting in primaries to choose the candidates that go on the November ballot because Florida is a closed primary state, so only registered party members may vote for their parties' candidates. Find out how many millions of voters are shut out of the primary this year.

Most wanted Airbnbs

We know everyone wants to visit our beautiful Central Florida, but there are some vacation homes considered to be hidden gyms that maybe you didn't even know about. See the list of the most wished-for Airbnb listings in each Central Florida county.

Orlando's newest players

The Alliance of American Football has signed its first 100 players to compete in its professional league, which includes an Orlando-based team and launches in February. See Orlando's newest players, including eight athletes who attended Florida colleges.

Overnight SpaceX launch

The burst of light generated by a SpaceX rocket's nine main engines early Tuesday will signal the first time the newest version of Falcon 9 flies on its second mission, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Find out how you can watch the launch live on ClickOrlando.com.

Celebrate the mayor

Tuesday is Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's 60th birthday, and he has a special wish for anyone who'd like to celebrate with him. Instead of gifts from residents of the City Beautiful, he wants them to give back to the community via donation. Find out which cause he's hoping to support and how you can make your donation.

Florida governor candidates

It's election season and Gov. Rick Scott has reached his term limits. See the candidates in the running to replace him and where they stand on certain issues.

Space Coast growth

Business has been booming along the Space Coast, and that could mean you'll see some expansions at Kennedy Space Center. See the proposals for for a new pad and more now under review by NASA.

SeaWorld's latest numbers

The latest numbers are out and they could mean good news for SeaWorld. In an earnings report released Monday, the park said total revenue and attendance was up compared to this time last year. Find out how much of an increase the park has seen and what else the report revealed.

Not your average gym

A new gym can pretty much guarantee a workout like never before. See the activities Obstacle Ninja Academy in Orlando has to offer those looking to get in shape -- the fun way.

Break from rain

If you enjoyed the drier weather and hot temps over the weekend, you're probably pretty pleased with Monday's conditions. Get the full forecast to start your week from our News 6 Pinpoint Weather team.

