WATCH News 6 Now: Subtropical Storm Debby; all-user bathrooms in Orlando

Some activity is stirring up in the tropics as Subtropical Storm Debby makes its debut in the Atlantic. Find out what's to come of the storm and get the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

SpaceX launch

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday and later landed a rocket booster. If you were asleep, don't worry. You can still watch the launch and landing on ClickOrlando.com.

Sample voter ballots

Sample ballots were mailed out to Orange County residents Tuesday morning, along with directions to voting locations. Find out everything you need to know ahead of the Aug. 28 primary election with ClickOrlando.com's 2018 voter information guide.

WWE's Jeff Hardy

WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy stopped by the News 6 studios ahead of his Orlando performance Tuesday night. Watch the full interview and find out how you can get tickets to the event.

All-user bathrooms

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Tuesday that City Hall will soon have all-user restrooms, becoming the first government building in Florida to do so. Learn more about the announcement made during the mayor's State of the City address and what it means for residents.

Helping Keith Urban

A woman simply thought she was doing the right thing when she offered her money up to a man who was short on cash at a Wawa gas station, only to find out she had just helped country music star Keith Urban. Read the full story and find out how she learned it was him.

Musk on Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has secured private funding for the electric car-making company. Learn more about his announcement and see how it impacted the company's stock.

Your dog's actions

Ever wondered why your dog does what it does? Well, wonder no more. A professional dog trainer has answers to some of your most frequently asked pup-related questions.

Subtropical Storm Debby

After a quiet few weeks, some activity is stirring up in the tropics. Get the latest on Subtropical Storm Debby in the Atlantic and see what's expected to come of it.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.