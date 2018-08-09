WATCH News 6 Now: Keeping electricity bill low when temps are high; plans for US Space Force

Are you having trouble keeping your electricity bill low while the temperatures in Central Florida are high? We have some tips you may need.

Apartment fire

Officials are now calling the massive apartment fire in Orlando that displaced 64 people Wednesday an accident. Find out where they believe it started and see what may have caused it to spread.

Space Force

As competition and threats from Russia and China continue, the White House announced Thursday it will create the U.S. Space Force as a sixth, separate military service. Find out what the branch will entail and the timeline for its establishment.

Record electricity use

The temperature in Central Florida isn't the only thing on the rise. The amount of electricity used in Kissimmee reached an all-time high Wednesday, officials said. See the tips they offer to help you keep costs down while the temperature's up.

Hurricane predictions

Experts released their latest predictions for the 2018 hurricane season Thursday and they look more hopeful than before. Find out how many named storms they expect to see.

Maria death toll

Officials from Puerto Rico now estimate that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people, which is far more than the official death toll of 64, according to a report. See the explanation for the jump in numbers.

Meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible around the world this weekend, and experts say stargazers can expect the show to be a spectacular one. Find out what you can expect and how to find the best spot for optimal viewing.

Nasal spray recall

A certain brand of sinus nasal spray is being recalled over possible microbiological contamination, the FDA announced. See the brand affected and read the full press release from the FDA.

Hot indoor workouts

Having a hard time getting yourself to work up a sweat in this sweltering heat? Don't worry, we've got a list of some indoor workout options you're bound to love. See the full list and find your next workout spot in Central Florida.

Rain chances up

The chance of rain is increasing just in time for your weekend -- go figure. See how much the wet weather will impact your weekend by checking the full 7-day forecast.

