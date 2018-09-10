WATCH News 6 Now: Tropics heat up with peak of hurricane season; Spectrum outages

The tropics are heating up as the peak of hurricane season officially arrives. Find out what our News 6 meteorologists are saying about the storms swirling in the Atlantic and get the rest of your Monday headlines below.

Trouble in tropics

A fourth system is swirling in the tropics as 3 hurricanes continue to spin in the Atlantic. Get the latest models for the storms and find out what areas are expected to feel their impacts.

Hurricane prep

The peak of hurricane season is officially here, which means it's time to prepare for any potential storm that could come our way. Get everything you need to know to prepare for the storm season with the News 6 Hurricane page.

Students shoved

A substitute teacher in Daytona Beach is accused of not only pushing four elementary school students' heads against a wall, but also calling the children "evil," according to Volusia deputies. See the charges the woman is facing after the alleged incident.

Bobble-head battery

Flagler County deputies say a man followed a Target shopper Saturday from the store to steal a "Twinkie the Kid" Funko Pop figure from him, attacking the victim and his 64-year-old mother. Get a closer look at the attack deputies say was over the plastic figure sold for $10 inside the store.

Spectrum outages

If you're having problems with Spectrum, you're not alone. See what Spectrum said about a video issue customers across Central Florida are encountering.

Is this legal?

We've all done it at least once, but is it against the law to ride with your feet sticking out the window of a moving car? See what Trooper Steve had to say about it in this week's "Ask Trooper Steve."

