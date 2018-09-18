WATCH News 6 Now: SunPass struggles continue; free flu shots

Are you running into problems with your SunPass account? You're not alone. Find out how many customers officials say have been incorrectly billed and get the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

SeaWorld lawsuit

SeaWorld and its former CEO have agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle fraud charges for misleading investors about the impact the documentary "Blackfish" had on the company. Read more about the document, which criticizes the park's treatment of killer whales, and get a look at the lawsuit.

SunPass struggles

The SunPass woes continue as some drivers say they've been incorrectly billed. Find out what some drivers are noticing on their accounts and see how you can check to make sure you aren't being double-billed.

Amendment 10

Nearly a dozen Central Florida leaders held a news conference Tuesday in support of Florida constitutional Amendment 10. Not sure exactly what Amendment 10 means for you as a voter? Get a closer look at the proposed legislation and other issues you may see on your ballot this November.

Free flu shot

Can you believe it's almost that time of year again? Flu season is just around the corner, and News 6 is partnering with Centra Care to make sure you're prepared with our annual flu shot phone bank. Find out when and how you can get your free flu shot this year.

National Cheeseburger Day

Some national holidays seem silly, but National Cheeseburger Day is probably one we can all get behind (veggie burgers for you non-meat eaters). Find out where you can score a dinner deal Tuesday to celebrate.

BFR moon mission

Have you ever dreamed of vacationing on the moon? Well, one Japanese billionaire is set to do just that, thanks to SpaceX. CEO Elon Musk announced Monday Yusaku Maezawa purchased a trip around the moon on the space company's first paid moon mission on its yet-to-be-finished BFR. Learn more about Maezawa and get a closer look at the giant rocket.

Scorching heat

While activity in the tropics has slowed, the heat in Central Florida has not let up. When can we expect some relief? Find out what our News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting for the rest of the week.

