WATCH News 6 Now: Questions remain in attempted jet theft, Publix allows beards

Be prepared to see a new addition at your local Publix -- bearded employees. Find out why the company is allowing beards after years of forbidding them, and the rest of your Friday news and weather below.

Student pilot attempted plane theft to harm himself, FBI says

The aviation student who attempted to steal a plane from the Orlando Melbourne International Airport intended to harm himself, according to an FBI agent on the case. Read more on how officials say Nishal Sankat sneaked onto the plane.

Publix allows employees to grow beards

You may be seeing some fresh new facial hair on your Publix cashier. The grocery store chain announced Friday that employees will be allowed to grow beards. Find out the company's new guidelines for personal grooming and why the change came about.

Airplane passenger headbutts flight attendant

An "unruly and violent" passenger on an Orlando-bound Delta flight is accused of headbutting a flight attendant and forcing the flight to be diverted. Read what police said about why the suspect assaulted the attendant.

Man accused of assaulting woman with sword he pulled from his cane

A Lake County man is accused of swinging a sword he pulled from his cane at a woman when she refused to leave his home. See why authorities say the woman was allowed to be in the home.

Disney Springs welcomes fall with new food, drinks

Are you ready for fall? Disney Springs will be sharing in the changing seasons with its newly announced fall-themed food and drinks. Read about all of the new offerings and where you'll be able to find them.

4 new tropical systems swirl in Atlantic Ocean

If you thought Florida was going to make it through hurricane season unscathed, you might be displeased to see that there are four new areas to watch in the Atlantic Ocean. See where the systems are and find out their chances of developing further.

