WATCH News 6 Now: Streak of strange Florida crimes; systems swirl in tropics

The strange crimes continue in Florida this week. See the unusual suspects authorities ran into this weekend and get the rest of your Monday news and weather below.

Naked night chase

A Palm Coast man is accused of running around naked in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A while yelling at people to look at his genitals. See the charges he's facing for the alleged unusual incident and see other weird news stories by signing up for our "Strange Florida" newsletter.

Thirsty burglar

The strange Florida stories continued when a thirsty burglar who tried to get into a business because he wanted something to drink was later found screaming for help on the roof, according to deputies. Find out why authorities say the suspect thought he was dying.

Teens text and drive

Have you talked to your teen about texting and driving? According to experts, 1 in 3 teens admits they're doing it. Find out what else experts say is contributing to the rise in teen crashes.

Sleepy or creepy?

Getting paid to sleep sounds like a dream, right? Well, Six Flags St. Louis is giving guests the chance to get some beauty sleep -- but not without a catch. Find out where guests would have to sleep to get their cash out of this creepy challenge.

Princess changes

Disney is reanimating scenes from an upcoming film featuring several princesses, including Tiana, from "The Princess and the Frog." See the images from the "Wreck-It-Ralph" sequel that prompted complaints from people and advocacy groups who said animators lightened the skin and changed facial features of the movie's only black princess.

Hotel at UCF

Think UCF's campus is crowded now? Wait until the university's first on-campus hotel opens. Find out when and where the Pegasus Hotel is set to open and what it's expected to look like.

Activity in tropics

It may finally be fall, but that doesn't mean activity in the tropics is expected to stop anytime soon. See the systems swirling now and find out whether they're expected to impact Central Florida.

