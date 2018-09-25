WATCH News 6 Now: Bill Cosby sentencing; National Voter Registration Day

The man once known as "America's Dad" is now on his way to a state prison. Get the latest on former comedian Bill Cosby's sentencing and the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

Cosby sentenced

After being ruled a sexually violent predator Tuesday, Cosby was denied bail and sent straight to prison. Find out how long the 81-year-old is set to spend behind bars.

Fired over zeros?

A Florida history teacher says she was fired for refusing to give half-credit to students who didn't turn in their assignments, even though the school had a "no zero" policy. Tell us whether you agree with the policy by voting in our poll.

Marijuana at school

Volusia County school leaders will present a new proposal Tuesday that would allow students to be treated with medical marijuana on campus. Learn more about the proposal and tell us whether you support it.

Park prices

Disney World officials say that prices at the resort's four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they're the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price. See the other price changes you can expect.

National Voter Registration Day

To ensure its viewers are informed ahead of the November general election, News 6 is hosting a phone bank on National Voter Registration Day with election officials and other experts. Get the number to call in with your questions now.

If the brick fits

A Florida woman is facing charges after she stole bricks from an old brick road to build a fireplace, according to deputies. Find out why she told deputies she had to have the bricks for her project.

Roo on the loose

A kangaroo was on the loose after officials said it broke out of a Florida sanctuary. See the video of roaming animal after nearby residents spotted it out and about.

Tropics and Florida

Systems are still swirling in the tropics, but could any of them impact weather in the Orlando area? See the full forecast from the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.