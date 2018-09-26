WATCH News 6 Now: Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting; tropics stay busy

Police have provided new details in a fatal shooting involving four Orlando officers. Get the latest on the investigation and the rest of your Wednesday news and weather below.

Fatal shooting

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by Orlando officers who were responding to a domestic dispute. Find out why a 911 caller is being praised for their quick action and see how you can get help for someone involved in an unhealthy relationship.

Skinny-dipping suspect

The man accused of skinny-dipping in a woman's pool has been arrested. See how authorities linked the man to the unusual crime that was caught on camera.

Miracle finding

Deputies are crediting neighbors and a very good boy for miraculously finding a teenage boy four days after he went missing. Get an update on the teen's condition and meet the brave search crew that found him.

Hit-and-run video

Investigators are hoping newly released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a hit-and-run crash near UCF that left a teenage boy seriously injured will help them catch the suspect. Get a look at the video and share the story to help spread the word.

Free flu shot

The first of many events News 6 is partnering with Centra Care to help offer free flu shots is underway Wednesday. See how you can get in on the offer and when and where other events will be held.

Lovebug season

If you haven't noticed from checking the front of your car, lovebugs have officially entered their mating season. Find out everything you need to know about the pesky insects and how you can prevent the damage they can do to your car.

Tropics stay hot

The tropics are staying busy as hurricane season continues. See the systems currently swirling in the Atlantic and find out whether they're expected to impact Central Florida.

