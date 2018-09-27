Trending on News 6: Kavanaugh hearing; temps soar

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee and the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her are telling their stories Thursday for all to hear. Get the latest on the hearing and the rest of your Thursday news and weather below.

Kavanaugh hearing

The California professor who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as a teenager told her story Thursday and Kavanaugh is now facing tough questions about whether it is true. Watch the hearing live on ClickOrlando.com.

Japanese missions

A Japanese space startup announced it has selected SpaceX to deliver its robotic missions to the moon's surface as soon as 2020. Read more about what's expected to come of the contracted plan.

Hero's new home

A Purple Heart recipient and mother of two was given keys to a new, mortgage-free home Thursday. Get a closer look at the emotional moment the home was awarded to her.

Craft beer quiz

National Drink Beer Day is Friday and we want to help you prepare to spend it the right way -- the way that best fits you. Take a quiz to find out what kind of craft beer you are so you know to shop for the holiday.

Hot, hot, hot

You may be happy rain chances have taken a dip, but what do you think of the temperatures feeling like they've reached triple digits? Find out when Central Florida can finally expect to feel fall weather.

