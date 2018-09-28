WATCH News 6 Now: Calls to sexual abuse hotlines increase; new state laws

The Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, but not without an FBI probe. Read the latest on the investigation into allegations made against him and get the rest of your Friday news and weather below.

Investigating Kavanaugh

The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called for up to a one-week delay so the FBI can investigate sexual assault allegations made against him. Find out what could come next for the nominee.

Sexual abuse

Calls to sexual abuse hotlines have increased since more allegations of sexual assault against prominent leaders have come to light. Find out how to get help for survivors.

New Florida laws

Several new laws will take effect in Florida on Sunday, including expanded benefits for first responders and "Ponce's Law." See the other laws you need to know about.

Facebook breach

Nearly 50 million Facebook users had their information exposed in a cyber attack discovered earlier this week, the company said. Find out how to know if your account was affected.

Hangover cures

It's National Drink Beer Day, and we all know you know how to celebrate that already. It's the morning after that may leave you needing a little help. Take a look at some of the best-known tricks to fighting hangovers and find out which ones actually get the job done.

Weekend plans

If you're looking to do more than celebrate National Drink Beer Day Friday, we've got plenty of other options you can explore. See the long list of events taking place around Orlando this weekend.

Beach weekend

The heat is sticking around, as scorching temperatures are forecast this weekend in the Orlando area. Get a look at the full forecast to find out when rain chances will return.

