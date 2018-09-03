WATCH News 6 Now: TS Gordon soaks Orlando area; latest on Amber Alert for Florida toddler

Tropical Storm Gordon is soaking parts of Central Florida. See the storm's latest track and get the rest of your Monday news and weather below.

Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon formed south of Florida on Monday, and the weather system is bringing bands of rain to the Orlando area as it treks into the Gulf of Mexico. Get the latest track and see how the storm will impact where you live.

Boy's head in toilet

A Florida mom is under fire after a video shows her putting her young son's head in a toilet. Find out what she had to say about the incident.

Racist robocall

A racist robocall targeting Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum went to residents across the state days after he secured the Democratic nomination. See who paid for the call officials with Gillum's Republican opponent Ron Desantis' campaign are calling "absolutely appalling and disgusting."

Amber Alert

Authorities are expected to give an update on an Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old Florida boy who was reported missing out of Largo Saturday. See the boy's description and where authorities believe he may be.

Degree from Disney

Is a degree a wish your heart makes? As Disney does, the company is making that dream come true for its hourly employees. Find out everything you need to know to cash in on Disney's new tuition payment program.

