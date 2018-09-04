WATCH News 6 Now: Crane rips house in half; TS Gordon could bring surge in gas prices

A Baldwin Park home was split in half after a crane toppled over and sliced through the top story.

The phrase "a house divided" gets a new meaning when a crane splits a house in half. Get the full story, a closer look at Tropical Storm Gordon's track and the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

Crane collapses

A home was split in half Tuesday when a crane toppled over and sliced through the roof. See the insane pictures of the damage.

TS Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon has already brought rain to parts of Florida as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters say they expect the storm to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall. Get the latest track for the storm and see what impacts it's expected to bring.

Amber Alert update

Officers are now urging residents to check sheds and wooded areas for a 2-year-old boy in a Florida Amber Alert case. See the update in the search for the missing toddler and how you can notify authorities if you see anything.

SCOTUS nominee

President Donald Trump's pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court is appearing before the Senate's Judiciary Committee this week for senators to challenge his legal thinking. Watch the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh live.

Nike controversy

Some sports fans are burning their Nike gear after the company's decision to use controversial football player Colin Kaepernick to promote the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign. Find out why some shoppers are upset over the move and how far they're going to boycott the company.

Gas prices surge

With conditions expected to worsen with Tropical Storm Gordon's arrival, gas prices are expected to surge. Find out how much experts say you should expect to pay at the pump.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.