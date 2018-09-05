WATCH News 6 Now: Video of crane smashing home; New complex will bring fun, investments

A surveillance video shows the second a crane sliced a Baldwin Park home in half. See the crushing moment and read about what the Orlando Magic are doing for downtown Orlando below.

Crane falling video

A neighbor's security camera captured footage of a crane crashing into a home yesterday. Watch the video and read why construction officials say the crane likely toppled.

New Magic Complex

The Orlando Magic is bringing a new sports complex to downtown Orlando that will feature food, offices and more. Learn how much money will go into the multi-level entertainment center.

No charges for Leesburg mom

A mother who is seen holding her child's head in a flushing toilet in a viral Facebook video will face no charges, Leesburg police say. Find out why police say their requests for warrants were denied.

Florence strengthens

New models show Hurricane Florence potentially coming dangerously close to North Carolina's coast. Read about the storm's path as well as some more potential storms that could affect Central Florida in the next weeks.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.