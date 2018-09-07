Trending: UCF's first home game; possible Loyd defense from state attorney

The Knights hope to keep up the longest winning streak in the country and the Orange Osceola state attorney may be called to testify in defense of an accused murderer. These headlines and more are some of the top stories on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

UCF's first home game

The University of Central Florida's first home game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs is tomorrow. Currently on a 14-game winning streak, the Knights will play in the nearly sold out Spectrum Stadium, kicking off at 6:03 p.m. Learn what you can bring into the stadium and where you can park for the game.

Aramis Ayala testimony

Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd's defense attorney filed a motion to call Orange Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala to testify on Loyd's behalf if his trial enters the penalty phase. Ayala announced last year that she would not seek the death penalty in Loyd's or any other trial. See what Ayala said in response to the motion.

Man confesses to murder 30 years later

The Marion County Sheriff's Office closed a nearly 30-year-old missing person case today with the confession of a man convicted of a different murder. Sherry Yon Peterson, 42, had been missing since 1992. Read what her family had to say about the confession.

Find 'Em Friday

Melbourne police are trying a new method of getting citizens involved in helping find suspects. Find 'Em Friday began today on the Melbourne Police Department's Facebook, with four suspects listed. Find out how other departments are also using social media to help find suspects.

Puerto Rican students build satellite

Students from the University of Puerto Rico were at UCF this week to learn how to build the island's first satellite. The act represents a milestone for the students, whose previous facilities were inaccessible after Hurricane Maria. Learn what the satellite will do and when it is planned to launch.

I-4 to Maitland changes

More changes on Interstate 4 will affect drivers who use eastbound Maitland Boulevard to get on the highway. Tomorrow, an elevated ramp will officially open and create a new traffic pattern. Read how the changes will affect the nearly 13,000 drivers who drive the stretch every day.

More named storms possible

While Tropical Storm Florence has weakened from hurricane status, more organized storms could be on the way. Two areas to watch in the Atlantic are beginning to take shape. Find out if the storms will affect Florida and their chances of becoming named.

