News 6 Now: World record set in Orlando; how long will cooldown last?

We hope you enjoyed your weekend. There's a lot to catch up on this Monday. Here's your daily dose of news and weather from News 6:

Oscars recap

If you stayed up to watch the Oscars Sunday night, you know it was chock full o' surprises, with a few moments that stood out among others. See the list of the best five moments from the awards and a full list of winners.

R. Kelly case

Singer R. Kelly headed back to court Monday after he reportedly wasn't able to post bail. Get the latest on the federal sexual abuse charges he's facing and what could be next.

School bus safety

Law enforcement officers were getting results Monday against drivers passing stopped school buses in Orange County. See how authorities say a tip from social media led to the crackdown.

World record set

A world record was set at the Orlando Apollos game this weekend, and it didn't involve football. Find out what a dog did that earned the record and made the crowd go wild.

Epcot festival preview

International Flower and Garden Festival is quickly approaching, and Epcot is going all out this year. Get a complete look at what to expect from the festival and how soon it will begin.

Cooldown arrives

If you've been outside on this sunshine-filled Monday, you probably thought it felt much cooler than it did this weekend. You thought right, as a cooldown wiped out near-record temperatures and brought average ones instead. Find out how long the cooler weather will last.

