News 6 space expert moderates planetarium's women in STEM panel

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As part of the Seminole State College planetarium’s Space Week News 6 space expert Emilee Speck will host a panel Tuesday night with all-female experts in science, engineering, math and technology fields.

The event is part of the Emil Buehler Planetarium’s second annual Space Week, a full week of activities and speakers dedicated to all things space and astronomy that kicked off Saturday with “Laser Weekend.”

“‘Space Week" is about connecting our community to the cosmos,” said Michael McConville, coordinator of the Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State. “This year’s Space Week is bigger and better than ever, with a focus on engaging events that can inspire our visitors, regardless of their age or background. Astronomy really is for everyone, and we want to do our part to facilitate that fact as much as possible.”

The planetarium is branching out this year, hosting solar observing and star gazing events with telescopes in Sanford, Altamonte Springs and Oviedo. NASA astronaut Nicole Stott will take part in a two-hour “Cosmic Conversation” event Wednesday.

The "Space Times: Women in STEM" panel happens Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts at the Seminole State College Sanford campus.

Panelists include NASA Avionics and flight controls engineer Hibah Rahmani, planetary scientist and assistant professor of physics at the University of Central Florida, The Verge space reporter Loren Grush and Saint Louis Science Center planetarium manager Anna Green.

Speck has been a digital journalist with News 6 since 2015, where she covers spaceflight and breaking news. Prior to joining WKMG, she was a web editor at the Orlando Sentinel where she started the space blog Go For Launch. You may have seen her recent cross-country road trip documenting the 2017 Great American Eclipse for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to all ages.

The planetarium plans to livestream the roundtable and take questions from the audience and online.

If you go: Space Times: Women in STEM panel event page

Where: Center for Fine and Performing Arts at Seminole State College

Fine & Performing Arts Building 100 Weldon Blvd, Sanford, Fla.

When: Jan. 23 from 7 - 9 p.m.

More information: Space Week information and full list of events

