News 6 viewer ecstatic to win generator contest

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman who went without power for a week after Hurricane Irma swept through the region last year was delighted to receive a brand-new Kohler generator from News 6.

Allyson Richard was the lucky winner of generator giveaway contest, which began at the start of hurricane season on June 1. She recently received her prize when the News 6 sales team delivered it straight to her doorstep.

[RAW VIDEO: News 6 viewer receives generator prize]

Richard said she hopes Central Florida escapes hurricane season without another storm, but if severe weather strikes she feels confident that she'll be prepared.

"I'm so ready. I'll be ready; my neighbors will be ready. I'll be so excited that I can have a nice, cold drink," Richard said.

Richard was grateful that News 6 helped her get results and become storm ready.

"Thank you channel 6 for this wonderful gift. I've never owned a generator, and it's about time. Living in Florida, one needs one," Richard said.

