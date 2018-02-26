News 6 What You Need to Know: I-4 eyesore, abuse hotline, Cinco de Mayo

Here are the Central Florida happenings you need to know today. Be sure to check back with ClickOrlando.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date.

Rain brings cooler weather

Central Florida was drenched Friday as a line of storms moved through the area. Now that the rain chances have mostly passed, the region will see cooler weather through the weekend. News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said temperatures upper 70s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. Click here to read the full forecast.

'I-4 eyesore' construction

We've heard it again and again: Construction on the so-called "I-4 eyesore" is nearing completion. But could it really be happening this time? That's what the company responsible for the project said. Officials said 16 years of construction on the Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs is slated to come to an end by Thanksgiving. See what the company had to say about the project here.

Florida abuse hotline glitch

For months, hundreds of reports of physical and sexual abuse weren't forwarded to appropriate law enforcement officials. The Department of Children and Families said a computer glitch was to blame for the disconnect between the agency's abuse hotline and local law enforcement. Click here to see what DCF is doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Celebration Cinco de Mayo

Friday is Cinco de Mayo, a day meant to honor the Mexican Army's defeat of the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The commemoration that was originally centered in Puebla has since spread to the U.S. and Central Florida is hosting a slew of events to get in on the action. Click here to see where you can go to celebrate.

Thursday, May 4

Pulse memorial

The owner of Pulse nightclub announced on Thursday morning plans to turn the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history into a permanent memorial. Owner Barbara Poma said the memorial will be a "living, breathing, iconic" project to give everyone a place to grieve and heal while honoring the victims. For more details on the project, click here.

Health care vote

House Republicans say they have the votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but do they actually have enough votes? That's to be determined. The vote is scheduled to take place around 12:30 p.m. Watch a livestream of it here.

Wet weather

Heavy rains are expected to drench Central Florida Thursday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. Once the rain passes, cooler weather will move through. Friday's high will be almost 10 degrees lower than the average for this time of year. Click here for more on the forecast for today and through the weekend.

Star Wars Day

In honor of May 4 -- or, "May the Fourth Be With You," for some of us -- it's time to determine if you're the villain of all villains, or the one people are dying to know more about. Click here for a quiz to determine which "Star Wars" villain you are. In honor of the unofficial holiday, there will be a "Star Wars"-themed bar crawl at 5 p.m. in Audubon Park. Click here for more on that and other Central Florida events.

Wednesday, May 3

Man kills woman with single punch

A 54-year-old woman died after being punched in the face at a Daytona Beach bar, police said. The suspect had been in a fight earlier that evening after he groped a woman, then tried to return after being kicked out of the bar, according to reports. That's when police say he punched the woman so hard she fell to the ground and later died as a result of her injuries. Click here to read more on the altercation.

YouTube motorcyclist puts lives at risk

A Central Florida man has racked up millions of views on YouTube by speeding down the interstate, driving the wrong way, running red lights in school zones and getting into road rage incidents with other drivers. The biker, Jake Bigby, claims the videos are just entertainment, but the Florida Highway Patrol said he's putting lives in danger and violating traffic laws. See these controversial videos and FHP's response here.

Murder victim's family sues lock maker

The family of a 27-year-old woman who was murdered after a security guard at Uptown Place Condominium allegedly hacked her Kwikset digital deadbolt and broke into her apartment is suing the lockmaker and the condominium complex. The family claims the companies failed to provide Sasha Samsudean with a safe environment. Click here to read more on the family's lawsuit.

Tuesday, May 2

K-9 hot car death

A Sebastian Police Department K-9 was found dead after being left in a patrol car. It's not known how many hours the dog was left in the vehicle. “Unfortunately and tragically, a Sebastian police K-9 was found expired Friday evening. This was unexpected,” the police department said. Click here to read the full statement.

Rain sprinkles across Central Florida

Central Florida saw rain Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning and it looks like more wet weather is on the way. "We could see another quarter of an inch to half-inch before it's all said and done Tuesday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. Read the full forecast here.

Search on for man accused of shooting at deputy

A statewide alert has been issued for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting at a Flagler County deputy who was shielding the suspect's wheelchair-bound mother. No one was injured in the incident. "He's showing us what he's willing to do, and we will not take any chances," the Flagler County sheriff said. "We are going to put him in jail as soon as we find him, and hopefully he won't resist." Click here to read more on what led to the shooting.

Long-lost lovers reunite

Nearly 23 years ago, a man and a woman met in Missouri. Ken Broyer and Michelle Kimbrel went their separate ways before either one could act on the feelings they had. In the years that passed, Broyer was diagnosed with terminal cancer. As one of his final wishes, he wed Kimbrel in a ceremony Monday in Palm Bay. See video of the nuptials here.

Monday, May 1

SpaceX launches spy satellite

SpaceX launched a top-secret spy rocket this morning just after 7 a.m. and landed the first-stage booster at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. "It's another good day for us here at SpaceX," a company spokesman said. If you missed the launch and the sonic boom, click here to see a video of it.

The Apopka monkey is back

Remember that mystery monkey News 6 told you about last week? Well, it looks like it's back. The Rhesus macaque monkey was spotted Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Central Avenue, but once again, eluded capture. Click here to see pictures of the primate.

Officer injured in hit-and-run crash

Cocoa police Officer Rickford Lietch was assisting with escorting the Traveling Vietnam Wall to Melbourne when he collided with a blue Jeep Cherokee. The officer suffered minor injuries and the driver of the blue Jeep Cherokee fled the scene, police said. Click here for a description of that driver. In a separate crash Monday morning, a power pole split a vehicle in half, killing the driver. A live power line is preventing first responders from removing the man from the car. For continuing updates on that story, click here.

Could Central Florida see rain?

April was dry as can be, but with the new month comes a renewed hope for rain. Rain chances are 20 percent Monday afternoon, but jump to 40 percent on Tuesday. Temperatures through the week should hover around the upper 80s. Click here for a more detailed forecast.

