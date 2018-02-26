News 6 What You Need to Know: Starbucks lawsuit, rain chances

Here are the Central Florida happenings you need to know today. Be sure to check back with ClickOrlando.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date.

Starbucks lawsuit

A Florida woman won a large settlement from Starbucks after she suffered severe burns when coffee spilled on her at the drive-thru. “My client didn’t want sympathy from the jury — she wanted justice — and the jury gave it to her with its verdict," the woman's attorney said. “It was good to see a just result." Click A Florida woman won a large settlement from Starbucks after she suffered severe burns when coffee spilled on her at the drive-thru. “My client didn’t want sympathy from the jury — she wanted justice — and the jury gave it to her with its verdict," the woman's attorney said. “It was good to see a just result." Click here to see how much money the woman was awarded.

Rain chances

Central Florida could see rain on Friday and through the weekend. "Now that high pressure is breaking down, more and more tropical moisture is working in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That moisture will translate into a very uncomfortable, humid day on Friday." Click Central Florida could see rain on Friday and through the weekend. "Now that high pressure is breaking down, more and more tropical moisture is working in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That moisture will translate into a very uncomfortable, humid day on Friday." Click here to see the full forecast. Anyone looking to beat the heat this weekend can go to 7-Eleven for "Bring Your Own Cup Day," click here to read more on that.

Central Florida crashes

Police are looking for a group of people seen running from a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Apopka Thursday evening. Neighbors said crashes like the one on Thursday are part of a growing problem. Click Police are looking for a group of people seen running from a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Apopka Thursday evening. Neighbors said crashes like the one on Thursday are part of a growing problem. Click here to see what a local commissioner had to say about the problem. Also in Apopka, a black bear was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hiawassee Road. Click here to see tips on how to peacefully coexist with Florida's bear population.

Thursday, May 18

Fox News founder dies

Roger Ailes, who started Fox News in 1996 but was recently forced out as CEO after sexual harassment allegations, died Thursday morning at age 77. "As we mourn his death, we celebrate his life," his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said. Click here to read more about her reaction.

Disney ride restrictions

With "Pandora - The World of Avatar" just 10 days from opening at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, some guests are saying that the size restrictions for the Flight of Passage are too stringent. A local theme park blogger said four of 16 people on the ride during a media preview were told they couldn't properly fit in the seats. Click here to see what Disney had to say about the controversy. Also in attractions news, SeaWorld announced Thursday that it plans to open a "Sesame Street" land at its Orlando park. Read more about that here.

4-year-old boy faces burglars

Two suspected burglars came face to face with a 4-year-old boy while stealing an AR-15 from a home in Deltona, deputies said. The men crept in as the homeowner was taking a dog for a walk, according to authorities. Click here to see surveillance photos from the incident.

Wednesday, May 17

Tow yard

The owner of Tow Truck Co. in Orlando was fatally shot Tuesday by a man who was upset that he didn't have enough money to get his vehicle back from the tow yard, police said. Tremain Polk, 35, also smashed several car windows in the lot during his rage, according to authorities. Click The owner of Tow Truck Co. in Orlando was fatally shot Tuesday by a man who was upset that he didn't have enough money to get his vehicle back from the tow yard, police said. Tremain Polk, 35, also smashed several car windows in the lot during his rage, according to authorities. Click here to see video of Polk's arrest.



Assistance at the pump

News 6 anchor Matt Austin and his father Chuck Austin went to local gas stations to see if they're complying with state law that requires them to offer assistance at the pump to customers who are handicapped. At some stations, help came fast, but at others, help didn't come at all. Click News 6 anchor Matt Austin and his father Chuck Austin went to local gas stations to see if they're complying with state law that requires them to offer assistance at the pump to customers who are handicapped. At some stations, help came fast, but at others, help didn't come at all. Click here to see what the Austins did to get results.

Tuesday, May 16

Beanie, a Yorkshire terrier, was found safe after the dog was stolen last week during a burglary in Titusville. Her owner believes publicity generated on local news and online helped lead to Beanie's safe return. Click here to find out where the dog was found.

Disney arrest

A father is accused of getting drunk and using a stroller to plow through crowds at Disney's Art of Animation Resort on Sunday as he hurled racial slurs. When Brian Keith Olmstead, 35, was arrested, deputies found that his son had an extreme sunburn and had been sitting in a dirty diaper for hours. Click here to see what the suspect said once he was in the patrol car.

Orange County Invitational Math Bee

News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden is hosting the Orange County Invitational Math Bee, which includes participants from 20 local elementary schools. Watch a livestream of the event here.

Gang arrests

Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation officers, Orlando police and Orange County deputies on Tuesday announced 11 arrests in connection with gang activity in the Holden Heights area. The accused leader of the gang is a 36-year-old woman with more than 50 previous felony convictions. Click here to read more about Operation White Lines.

Monday, May 15

Tavares infant death

The parents of a 3-month-old boy who died suddenly on Friday in Tavares said they had nothing to do with the infant's death. Father Gabriel Steedley was watching the baby when the child stopped breathing, he is known to authorities but has not been charged in connection with the boy's death. “He went to go check the baby and baby wasn't breathing and he had to hold our baby that wasn't alive anymore. That had to be really hard. I don't think anyone's thinking of that. No one's really supporting us," mother Aliyah Velez said. Click here to watch the interview with the parents.

Cyberattacks across the globe

Officials have identified more than 75,000 ransomware attacks in 99 countries and the U.S. could be next. The ransomware, called "WannaCry," locks down all the files on an infected computer and asks the computer's administrator to pay in order to regain control of them. Read more about the hacks here or click here to see an explainer on what ransomware is and how it works.

Medical marijuana vote

A vote is expected Monday on rules regarding medical marijuana dispensaries in Orlando, including where they can be located and hours of operation. The Orlando City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., click here for updates.

SpaceX launch

A “behemoth” commercial communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled to launch between 7:21 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. “I’m sure we’re going to have a really, really exciting show (Monday),” said Inmarsat CEO Rupert Pearce. “Everyone at Inmarsat, SpaceX and Boeing is really, really pumped about this launch. It’s a very significant one for us at Inmarsat, because we call it the end of the beginning of the Global Xpress era.” Click here to watch a livestream beginning when the launch window opens.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.