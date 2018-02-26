News 6 What You Need to Know: 7-Eleven day, good Samaritan killed

Here are the Central Florida happenings you need to know today. Be sure to check back with ClickOrlando.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

Good Samaritan struck on I-95

A man who was helping victims of a rollover crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning was fatally struck by another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Efrain Merced, 59, died at the scene. Click here for more information on what caused the crash.

7-Eleven Day

Call it Black Friday in July. Amazon Prime, 7-Eleven, Chick-fil-A and several other retailers are offering steep discounts and freebies on Tuesday. For a list of deals you can snag, click here.

Monday, July 10

Boy beaten to death

Recently released documents show that a 3-year-old boy who died in Orlando on Friday was beaten for drinking milk from the jug and eating yogurt. Three women, including the child's mother, have been charged in connection with his death. Click here to read more on this story.

Amazon fulfillment center

Amazon is planning to build a fulfillment center in Lake Nona in 2018 and with it will come 1,500 full-time jobs to the Central Florida region. "I am proud that Amazon has chosen the Orlando area as the best location for their new fulfillment center. Amazon is already a major job creator in Florida, and we're proud that they are continuing to invest in our state and create new opportunities for our families," Gov. Rick Scott said. For more information on the types of jobs Amazon will be offering, click here.

Fireworks accident

Two Flagler County boys suffered "life-altering" injuries Sunday from a fireworks accident, sheriff's officials said. A woman told a 911 dispatcher that one boy's hand was hanging off and the other boy had injuries to his face. To read more details from the 911 call, click here.

