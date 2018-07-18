Prominent Volusia County attorney arrested on battery charges for second time

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A local personal injury attorney is facing charges of domestic violence against his wife, according to officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report states Allan Ziffra, 54, was arrested Saturday and charged with simple battery after he and his wife fought the night before. Ziffra is the president of personal injury law firm Rue and Ziffra, which has multiple locations in Volusia County. This is his second arrest on battery charges after a case in 2010, which was never prosecuted and is now closed.

The most recent accusations come from Ziffra's wife. She told authorities Ziffra locked her on their pool deck after they got in an argument that resulted in her throwing Ziffra's phone in their pool.

Authorities said Ziffra is suspected of then chasing his wife across the pool deck, grabbing her by the hair, shoving her against a wall and then to the ground. She was left with minor lacerations that did not require medical treatment, according to deputies.

The arrest report states the victim eventually found an open door and called authorities using her daughter's phone, as Ziffra had taken her phone from her earlier.

Deputies said Ziffra told them his wife woke him up and began arguing with him. He said he did lock the door after she went outside while he stayed in the bedroom, and then eventually went to retrieve his phone from the pool and go back to sleep, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said they arrested Ziffra after their investigation, which took into account both statements and the victim's injuries. Ziffra was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and has since bonded out.

Ziffra's attorney, Aaron Delgado, said the estranged couple have been going through issues within their marriage.

"Our position is quite clear that this is a prelude to a divorce," Delgado said, adding that he believes his client did nothing wrong.

"It's not uncommon for people who are going into a divorce or anticipated divorce to make an allegation of domestic violence," Delgado said.

