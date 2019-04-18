News

NFL releases 2019 schedule, see who the Jags, Bucs and Dolphins play this year

First game of NFL season is on Sept. 5

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
ORLANDO, Fla. - The schedule for the 2019 NFL season has been released.

 

The first game of the NFL season is on Sept. 5.

Earlier in the day Wednesday the Tampa Bay Bucaneers announced the team will be playing against the Carolina Panthers in London on Oct. 13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing against the Houston Texans in London on Nov. 3.

 

The Miami Dolphins also released the team's preseason schedule:

  • Game 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Game 2 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Game 3 vs. Jacksonville
  • Game 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

 


Last year the Dolphins finished 7-9, the Jags finished 5-11 and Tampa Bay finished 5-11.

 

