NFL releases 2019 schedule, see who the Jags, Bucs and Dolphins play this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - The schedule for the 2019 NFL season has been released.

Every game.

For every NFL team.

All in one place.



The 2019 NFL Schedule is HERE! #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/e8ON4iq9iz — NFL (@NFL) April 18, 2019

Mark your calendars, the 2019 regular season schedule has arrived! #FinsUp



Single game season tickets >> https://t.co/h1wPxNFS3a pic.twitter.com/CUzT14SoyA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2019

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

The first game of the NFL season is on Sept. 5.

Earlier in the day Wednesday the Tampa Bay Bucaneers announced the team will be playing against the Carolina Panthers in London on Oct. 13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing against the Houston Texans in London on Nov. 3.

Location set. Date set. Time set.



We take on the @HoustonTexans in London on November 3rd at 9:30 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/TLhlOL4DAo — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins also released the team's preseason schedule:

Game 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Game 2 vs. Tampa Bay

Game 3 vs. Jacksonville

Game 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Another 👀 at who the team is facing this preseason.



Read More: https://t.co/u5QaMAY2ZV — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 14, 2019



Last year the Dolphins finished 7-9, the Jags finished 5-11 and Tampa Bay finished 5-11.

