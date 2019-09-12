TRACKING THE TROPICS: Latest track, models, more for disturbance near Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said a tropical cyclone is expected to form near the northwestern Bahamas.

The area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, according to meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

The disturbance is expected to move toward the northwest at nearly 8 mph and this is expected to continue the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the system is anticipated to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday and along or over the east coast of Central Florida on Saturday.

This disturbance is packing winds of 30 mph. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.

Here is a summary of watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

No matter what happens with the tropical disturbance in the Bahamas, rain will hit Central Florida this weekend.

A low could come up the peninsula, the low could also stay off to the east.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has a 70% chance of development in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development in the next five days.

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said hurricane hunters will have more detailed reports later as they take a closer look at the disturbance.

Advisories are being issued by the National Hurricane Center on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The seven-day forecast shows a high chance of rain in Central Florida for the rest of the week.

