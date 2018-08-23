No backpacks permitted at Seminole County Public Schools football games

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Students and adults attending any events at Seminole County Public Schools stadiums will be not allowed to enter with backpacks, school officials said Friday.

The new safety and security measure is effective immediately, according to an email sent to parents Friday.

School officials did not specify why the policy change was made.

Last Friday, two men were wounded in a shooting at a Palm Beach County-area high school football game. Officials said the shooting was unrelated to the game and the victims were not students.

The shooting caused panic at the game at Palm Beach Central High School, including some injuries as people fled the stadium in chaos.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.