No foul play suspected after body found in burning vehicle near Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have identified a man found dead in a burning vehicle near Walt Disney World earlier this month, saying that no foul play is suspected.

Brian Christ, 49, was found dead in a burning vehicle at 4:11 a.m. on Aug. 18 at 1209 Epcot Resorts Blvd., which is near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released details about how Christ died, but said Friday that no foul play is suspected and detectives are not looking for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

