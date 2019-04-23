No foul play suspected in death of woman found on Cady Way Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - No suspects are being sought in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found badly decomposed on Cady Way Trail earlier this month.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that no foul play is suspected in the death of Felicita Nadal.

The 37-year-old woman was found lying on some small bushes near Forsyth Road on April 7.

Deputies said they are awaiting toxicology reports to help determine Nadal's cause of death, which could take weeks.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.