ORLANDO, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Friday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The crash happened on East South Street near Liberty Avenue.

Officials said one person was in the vehicle, and that it crashed into a vacant building.

East South Street near Liberty Avenue was expected to reopen shortly Friday evening, officials said.

