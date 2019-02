Photos courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. - No injuries were reported after a commercial building fire Saturday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire happened near Conroy Street and South Division Avenue.

Fire officials said there was a heavy column of smoke as a result of the fire.

Orlando Fire Department

Crews were able to control the blaze after an aggressive interior attack, fire officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.