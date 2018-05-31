No injuries reported after shots fired in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting in Pine Hills sprayed a neighborhood with bullets.

"Sounded like firecrackers or someone was dropping something. Sounded like, 'boom, boom, boom, boom,'" Rose Cain said.

Cain said they were in the kitchen preparing for dinner when they heard the commotion.

"We heard gunshots, probably five or six, and came out," Cain said.

"She come back and she was like, 'Honey, they said there was a drive-by.' Drive-by? I come out, that police car, that was here," Winston Henry said.

When News 6 got to Figwood Lane, deputies had markers placed where shell casings were found in the street. Deputies were searching in and around a silver car sitting in a carport of a home. The car had a least four bullet holes.

News 6 asked a man who lives at the house if he knew what happened.

"It happens everywhere," he said. "This is Orlando nowadays. This isn't Disney."

Another car on the street had some damage from the shooting. The back window of the car was shattered.

"Very nervous. Too close for comfort, especially when it's so close to my driveway," Henry said. "Suppose some kids were out here playing. One of them kids could have been killed. Someone could of been in their yard working and get killed.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the shooting.

