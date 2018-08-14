Do you think Florida should go to 4-day school weeks?

DENVER - A Colorado school district has put four-day weeks into play for this school year.

Brighton-based School District 27J announced the transition from a five-day week to a four-day week in an attempt to entice quality teachers and allow for resources to be allocated to more critical items, reported USA Today.

"We're confident it's going to attract teachers and keep them," District 27J Superintendent Chris Fiedler said. "I haven't had teachers say that this is a horrible idea."

Teacher shortages are a problem across all of Central Florida, and the biggest reason is the pay, according to Apryle Jackson, president of the Osceola County Education Association.

This change in Colorado is a significant for everyone involved.

While the school district looks to save money, some parents will now pay more for child care.

Monday is the day that kids won’t have class.

"We really feel like Monday is the day to prepare and to be better for kids," Fiedler said. "This will give people a chance to have a weekend and then come in on Monday - whether they're paid to or not because they're doing that work anyway to be prepared for kids and to be better for kids."

