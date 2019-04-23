Daytona Beach police shoot suspect firing rifle at Walgreens pharmacy, police say

The rifle used by an armed robbery suspect at a Daytona Beach Walgreens, according to police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police officers shot an armed robbery suspect at a Walgreen's store Tuesday afternoon who opened fire inside the pharmacy, police officials said.

Daytona Beach Police Deputy Chief Jakari Young said when officers arrived at the store near West International Speedway Boulevard and South Ridgewood Avenue, Louis Curler was armed with a rifle and behind the counter of the pharmacy. He was shooting at prescriptions and saying he needed drugs and money, Young said.

About 10 people were inside the convenience store at the time of the incident, including a pharmacist and two technicians who were behind the counter.

Curler, 41, was ordered to show his hands and did not comply, police said. He started walking toward employees when Daytona Beach police officers fired at Curler, hitting him once in the back.

No one else was injured, police said.

The situation was quickly contained, Young said.

