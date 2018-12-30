No one injured in fire that destroyed back of Winter Garden meat market

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Sunday morning fire that burned the back of a market in Winter Garden did not result in any injuries. Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Trevino's Grocery and Meat Market at 606 South Dillard Street, according to officials from the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters said no one was inside during the fire. Officials from WGFRD and the state fire marshal's office are working to determine how the fire began.

