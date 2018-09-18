No suspects, links in Volusia County beach rape cases

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - So far, there are no links and no suspects in two recent instances where women were raped on the beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said DNA analysis from both victims did not produce any leads in the cases, and they have no reason to believe that the two crimes are connected.

The first incident happened Aug. 31, when a 68-year-old woman reported that she was walking on the beach near Dunlawton Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores around 5:30 a.m. when she was knocked unconscious. When the victim regained consciousness, she was naked from the waist down, according to the report.

The results of an exam indicated that she was struck in the face and she was sexually battered.

In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was on the beach in the area of Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 with a man who she was discussing performing a paid sex act with when the man beat her and raped her, according to authorities.

"While no further information is available at this time, the Sheriff’s Office continues to urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and take precautions even as law enforcement continues to take steps to enhance the safety of our beach," deputies said.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.