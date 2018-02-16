No suspicious activity, threat to be overlooked at Volusia schools, county officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said they are investigating every report of suspicious activity at schools within the county.

Deputies said that there are no credible threats at this time, but they were called to Pine Ridge High School around 2 p.m. Thursday after a student found two bullets -- a .22-caliber and .380-caliber -- stuck between two mats in the school's weight room. However, no weapon was found, and there were no threats of violence.

Volusia officials said they have provided an increased presence at several schools given Wednesday's massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, where 17 people were shot and killed. They are prepared to respond to all reports of threats or suspicious activity.

On Thursday, deputies investigated after bomb threats were found written on bathroom walls at Southwestern Middle School and New Smyrna Beach Middle School. They were found to be hoaxes, but deputies said they aren't taking any threat lightly, and have been working closely with school administrators in response.

“We treat every one of these incidents seriously, and we will do everything we can to make sure every student is safe at school, especially in today’s heightened state of alarm,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity when they see it. Don’t hesitate. If you see something, say something, and we will do something."

