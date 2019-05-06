Norah O'Donnell named new anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

NEW YORK - Major changes are coming to CBS News.

CBS News President and Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky on Monday announced a new weekday anchor lineup, naming Norah O’Donnell as anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News" and Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as co-hosts of "CBS This Morning."

The new morning team launches May 20. O'Donnell debuts this summer.

“This is a start of a new era for CBS News,” Zirinsky said. “Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage.”

O'Donnell, who will replace Jeff Glor, will be the network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights and continue as a contributing correspondent for "60 Minutes," the most-watched news broadcast.

John Dickerson, who co-hosted on the morning show, will join "60 Minutes." He will also have a key role as a contributing anchor to the network’s political coverage on primary and election nights

Glor's role with CBS has not been determined.

“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers. As we transition the show to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years,” Zirinsky said.



