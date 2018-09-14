Northbound lanes of 17-92 in DeBary reopen after sinkhole repairs

DeBARY, Fla. - A major road in DeBary is back open after a large sinkhole caused destruction last month, forcing the road to be shut down for repairs, transportation officials said.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 17-92 opened Friday afternoon after being closed for weeks.

FDOT said the hole, which was estimated to be about 50 feet wide, was filled sooner than officials thought it would be, allowing the road to be reopened earlier than expected.

The hole was smaller when it initially opened up last month near Hollow Pine Drive and grew 20 feet wider later that week when a water pipe underneath it broke, making the dirt drop an estimated 25 feet, according to transportation officials.

FDOT officials had to hire a contractor to fill the sinkhole with liquid cement, repair the underground utilities and repair the roadway and sidewalk. The fix was estimated to take 21 days and cost $594,000, officials said.

Northbound drivers were forced to use detours while the repairs were underway.

