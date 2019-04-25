Nosing around: Bear gets up close with Ring doorbell in Longwood

Something was nosing around a Ring doorbell on this Longwood home’s porch.

Turns out to be a bear just sniffing around.

The bear doesn’t seem to be in too big of a hurry to leave the home until it is spooked by a noise.

Then it runs away.

Florida Fish and Wildlife released videos last year from a "Living with Florida Black Bears" campaign to help residents avoid conflicts with black bears by putting their best paw forward.

The videos demonstrated how people can stay safe by securing trash and advised them on when to report a bear sighting. FWC officials said they hope the videos will help communities be "BearWise" and coexist with Florida's wildlife.

Watch the videos below.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.