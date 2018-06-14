Not cool on school property-- doing doughnuts on elementary school lawn

A car seen on June 12, 2018 via Pinewood Elementary School surviellence video doing doughnuts on school property.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - School officials in Mims are asking the public to help identify the driver caught on surveillance doing doughnuts in an elementary school’s front lawn on Tuesday.

A dark-colored car pulled into Pinewood Elementary School property on Tuesday at 8:23 p.m. and proceeded to tear up the grass by driving in circles, according to the school’s official Facebook page.

The school released photos and video of the vehicle in hopes that someone from the community would recognize the car or know its owner.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

