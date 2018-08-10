Now hiring: Amazon to fill 1,500 jobs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amazon has a new fulfillment center opening in Orlando, and it’s beginning to hire for open positions.

With as many as 1,500 full-time and part-time workers needed, Amazon is holding interviews through Aug. 23, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Interviews are being held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7300 Augusta National Drive near Orlando International Airport and have to be scheduled through Amazon's hiring site Amazon.com/MCOJobs.

The current positions listed on the hiring website are for Amazon Warehouse Fulfillment Associates with a pay of “$10 an hour or more.”

“Employees will begin working when the building launches in the coming weeks,” Amazon communications manager Brenda Alfred said in an email to the Sentinel. “Associates will fill a variety of jobs such as picking, packing and shipping small items to customers such as books, household items and toys.”

The new Orlando facility is located on Boggy Creek Road.

Applicants need to be 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, according to Amazon’s hiring website.



