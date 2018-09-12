These Orlando area employers are hiring bus drivers amidst shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are many bus driver openings across Central Florida since shortages are creating transportation delays for Orlando International Airport employees and public school students.

Last week, Osceola County School District parents were informed that buses would possibly be arriving home late because of a bus driver shortage.

People interested in applying to work for the school district as a driver can apply at jobs.osceolaschools.net. Candidates must complete a 75-hour State of Florida program required for a commercial driver’s license before applying for open vacancies.

Last February. the school district said it needed to hire 30 drivers.

A quick search on job search website Indeed.com also shows about 100 bus driver vacancies for Disney World resorts, Mears Transportation, LYNX, Greyhound and Orange and Seminole county schools, among others.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authorities officials said they are experiencing a bus driver shortage. Employees told News 6 there were not enough buses last week to transport them from the terminal to the employee parking lot.

GOAA spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said they have five new drivers in training and have four new buses coming. The airport management company is still hiring a few more drivers.

Job seekers can search career openings at GOAA and Orlando International Airport on OrlandoAirports.net.

