WATCH News 6 Now: Local county still needs school officers; NASA's big announcement

Will area schools have enough school resource officers by the time students return from summer break? See the trouble one county is running into and get the rest of your headlines and weather for your Thursday:

School resource officers

Osceola County needs to hire more school resource officers before the school year begins in 10 days. Learn more about the dilemma officials say they're facing and how they plan to fill the spots.

Adult coloring books

You know those trendy adult coloring books people seem to love these days? According to an expert, they may actually help reduce stress levels. Learn the science behind it on this National Coloring Book Day.

Apple breaks trillion

Tech giant Apple just became the first American public company worth $1 trillion. See how much the company's stock is up this year and why it's been so successful.

NASA big announcement

NASA is expected to make a big announcement about the future of space Friday, and News 6 has crews in Houston to cover it all. Visit ClickOrlando.com/Space to find out which four commercial crew astronauts will fly to the International Space Station once they’re announced.

Mickey has competition

Walt Disney World is often the backdrop for extravagant proposals, but in most instances, the fiancee-to-be isn't already betrothed. That wasn't the case when a man got down on one knee and proposed to Minnie Mouse this week -- in front of Mickey. Get the full story behind the magical love affair.

Getting Results Expo

It's almost time to send the kids back to school, and News 6 wants to help you start the year off right. Find out how you can join the News 6 team at the annual Getting Results Expo at Altamonte Mall.

More strong storms

Rain chances will remain high across Central Florida on Thursday, but brighter days may be on the way. Find out for yourself so you can make those weekend plans by checking meteorologist Troy Bridges' full forecast.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.