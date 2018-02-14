Numerous shots fired at popular Melbourne restaurant, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are investigating after several people fired shots at Lizzy's Restaurant at 1301 East University Boulevard Tuesday night.

The Melbourne Police Department said they received calls around 6:37 p.m. that numerous people were shooting firearms at the restaurant, which has no indoor seating.

Police said because of the large crowd, officers initially had a difficult time determining who was involved in the shooting, but discovered those responsible had left the area before police arrived.

One person was taken to an area hospital for injuries received by shattering glass and shrapnel, police said, but no other victims came forward, and nobody responded to any other hospitals with injuries consistent with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeLine at 800-423-8477.

