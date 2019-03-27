Hazelnut-flavored M&M's coming in April

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - If you’re obsessed with Nutella and could sit and eat it by the spoonful, get excited for this new candy flavor.

M&M’s is combining a hazelnut spread with its popular candy.

M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in milk chocolate.

The candy will hit stores next month, but M&M’s is giving candy lovers a chance to try it before everyone else.

To win an exclusive taste, express your love for hazelnut in a tweet and include the hashtags #gohazelnutty, #MMSfirsttaste and #sweepstakes.

"Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that's all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director, M&M'S. "It's no secret people love hazelnut spread and love M&M'S, so we can't wait to see the reaction to this breakthrough taste experience."

Come April, be on the lookout for the bright teal package in your local stores.



