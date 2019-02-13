NYPD officer dies, another injured in armed robbery attempt

NEW YORK - An official says a New York City police officer was shot and killed and another officer was wounded while responding to an armed robbery, according to The Associated Press.

The government official, who was briefed on the matter, told the AP the slain officer was a detective. The official was not authorized to speak on the matter and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at a cellphone store in the Richmond Hill section of Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is at the hospital. The condition of the wounded officer wasn't immediately known.

