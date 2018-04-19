Oak Ridge High students arrested in off-campus 'riot,' deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three Oak Ridge High School students were arrested in connection with a "riot" that left one student hospitalized after he was repeatedly kicked and punched and his head was bashed into a truck, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Orlando high school around 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a melee involving 80-100 students at a Chevron gas station across the street.

A throng of students, including 18-year-old Mike Duncan and two 16-year-old students, fled from the gas station back onto campus as deputies were approaching, the report said.

A witness immediately flagged down a deputy and said that, "(The suspect) was bashing (the victim's) head against the truck and no one stopped to help. He was trying to kill him," according to the affidavit.

The victim was found motionless on the floor of the gas station with blood coming out of his mouth when authorities found him, officials said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies said video from the brawl showed one of the 16-year-old suspects banging the victim's head against the metal step-up attached to a Pepsi truck. Video showed that suspect jumping on top of the victim after he fell on the lift then striking him with an elbow, slamming his head, punching him twice and kicking him twice in the face as he lay motionless, according to the affidavit.

The gas station manager pulled the boy inside to prevent further injury.

Duncan, who is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, was also seen on the video fighting with the other 16-year-old suspect, the report said.

Administrators told deputies that the victim and one of the suspects were the first to leave the cafeteria on campus to go to the Chevron and were followed by a large crowd. They also said that another fight broke out on campus while they were attempting to stop the fight at the gas station, the report said.

Deputies said Duncan and the three other teenage boys "were responsible for causing a major school disruption" during Florida Standards Assessments testing day and while doing so "caused a riot both off and on campus."

Duncan and one 16-year-old suspect were charged with disruption of a school function and the 16-year-old suspect accused of beating the victim unconscious was charged with felony battery.

